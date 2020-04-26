Cooking can be child’s play

Fluffy cloud pancakes by Thea Deane, age 4

These are my favourite things to make. Their real name is souffle pancakes, but I call them fluffy cloud pancakes. I know all the ingredients and I have everything ready even before I ask my dad if we can make them. I love doing the whisking. It is a bit messy but that is part of the fun, with flour and milk everywhere.

Ingredients, serves 2-3...