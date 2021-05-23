Chef’s Table: Sunny salads for summer
The owners of the Brother Hubbard cafe chain offer up two Middle Eastern-inspired salads that are perfect for the improving weather
In keeping with the promise of sunny weather, we’re craving light, wholesome fare like these Middle Eastern-inspired salads from Brother Hubbard. There are two Brother Hubbard cafés currently in operation in Dublin, with a third set to open in Ranelagh soon. Known for big flavours and great service, the team, led by founders Garrett Fitzgerald and James Boland, are currently offering takeout, at-home kits and picnic boxes. For more information, head to brotherhubbard.ie....
