Chef’s table: Smart ideas for sustainable cooking
This week, try three easy and tasty recipes from Use It All (Murdoch Books, £18.99), the new book on how to reduce food waste through clever cooking, by Alex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards
Less meat burgers
You never really outgrow burgers. As a kid, they’re your favourite food; as an adult they are pure nostalgia. Burgers are a symbol of good times: eating in the back garden; road trips; special treats.
They are well loved in both our houses, and coming up with a recipe that was going to reduce the amount of meat we are eating and convince the kids was a challenge....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Restaurant review: Streets ahead of the competition in Dublin 14
Sunil Ghai’s latest eatery in Clonskeagh – so far takeaway-only, for health guideline reasons – has a menu brimming with delectable delights
Wine: Thinking outside the bottle
Irish wine drinkers are open to new ideas and one that is taking hold is new packaging, whether that be pouches, cans or bags
Wine: Grape expectations? Think outside the box
As the new year begins, get out of your comfort zone and explore some lesser-known grape varieties
Restaurant review: Gear up for drive-thru takeaway that leaves others in its wake
Dax offers tantalising menus and a wine list to match, making for a real treat to rev up your weekend