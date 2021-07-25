Chef’s Table: Shake it up for summer with a tasty selection of recipes

This is our spiciest pizza – it features ‘nduja, a Calabrian chilli and pork paste which is totally delicious on pizza, but which is also great spread on bruschetta and cooked with mussels. Careful, though, it is very hot.

At the restaurant we use a wood-fired oven heated to 500C which cooks pizzas in around a minute. In a domestic oven, pizza will cook at 250C in about 15 minutes.

With the exception of tomato...