Chef’s Table: Savour a Spanish taste of the Maghreb

Now that summer is truly here, add an international slant to your cooking with this recipe from Brother Hubbard. Owned by Garrett Fitzgerald, there are currently two Brother Hubbard cafes in operation – one on either side of the Liffey – with a third set to open in Ranelagh soon. This recipe, created by a member of Fitzgerald's culinary team named Danielle, is a Moroccan-inspired version of coca, a baked flatbread from southern Spain.

Danielle’s...