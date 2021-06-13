Chef’s Table: Savour a Spanish taste of the Maghreb
This recipe from the Brother Hubbard stable of cafes is a baked flatbread from southern Spain with a north African twist
Now that summer is truly here, add an international slant to your cooking with this recipe from Brother Hubbard. Owned by Garrett Fitzgerald, there are currently two Brother Hubbard cafes in operation – one on either side of the Liffey – with a third set to open in Ranelagh soon. This recipe, created by a member of Fitzgerald's culinary team named Danielle, is a Moroccan-inspired version of coca, a baked flatbread from southern Spain.
Danielle’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Restaurant review: An early morning family outing leads to a breakfast epiphany
The comfort food at Le Comptoir Café was just what we needed at our first family meal in a restaurant in ages
Wine: Everything’s coming up rosés
Fruity, fresh and well suited to al fresco dining, rosé wine is the perfect summer drink
Recipes to get all fired up about
There are few things as nice as dining outdoors and a new book is full of plant-based recipes to fill your next barbecue menu with flavour
BiteSIZE: Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month
Sweet treats, picnic fare and cocktails are among our round-up