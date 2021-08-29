Chef’s Table: Plenty of fish in the sea to suit all tastes
Seafood is always a winner in our eyes and the experts at the Oar House in Howth are particularly well known for their delicious dishes. Try out some of their favourites here. To find out more, head to
Unlike the creamy chowders we’re used to, Manhattan chowder is tomato-based. The base is very similar to that of stew and is extremely versatile depending on what fish and vegetables you have to hand.
Ingredients, serves 2
50ml olive oil
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wine: Saving plenty on Gallic grapes
An upcoming French wine promotion at a major retailer is likely to yield some decent bargains
Wine: The vivid vivacity of Vermentino
Best described as a Viognier on a leash made of sauvignon blanc, the grape is full of style, nuance and character
Cathal McBride on wine: The many marvellous sides of pinot noir
Pinot noir is a wine for all seasons, cultivated everywhere from New Zealand to Argentina, and its sheer adaptability is at the heart of its success
Restaurant review: Thinking inside the Ox at a fast-moving Belfast eatery
Menus change quickly at the Co Antrim restaurant, which means the ideas of chef Stevie Toman stay as fresh and delightful as the food