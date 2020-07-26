Chef’s Table: Luxurious summer lunches with a light touch

Beef carpaccio

If you have good-quality beef fillet, then carpaccio is one of the simplest yet most impressive dishes that you can prepare as a starter. It‘s also perfect for a buffet lunch, as it looks truly elegant arranged on a beautiful platter. Be sure to buy good-quality truffle oil, as many versions are made with synthetic truffle flavouring that will spoil an otherwise luxurious dish.

Ingredients, serves one