Chef’s Table: Gut instincts produce two healthy delights

Now that Christmas has passed, it's only natural that our thoughts should turn to healthier foods to start the year off on a strong note. Here are two recipes from Dr Joan Ransley from the Love Your Gut website, which specialises in good gut-health. For more, visit loveyourgut.com.

Greek-style tomato and bean stew

This is a delicious, one-pot vegetarian dish. It also improves once cooked if left for a while before eating....