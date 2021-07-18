Chef’s Table: Go up in smoke with four fiery BBQ recipes
John Relihan of Cork’s Holy Smoke serves up a quartet of flamingly fine BBQ recipes for you to try your hand at
Described as one of Europe’s most dedicated pit masters, John Relihan knows all about good barbecue. Having completed training at Jamie Oliver’s famous Fifteen restaurant and college in 2004, Relihan has maintained a close relationship with the celebrity chef throughout the years, working as head chef at Oliver’s Barbecoa BBQ restaurant in London before returning home to Ireland to start his first restaurant Holy Smoke in Cork city. Now Relihan is best known as a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Secret Restaurateur on diners’ pet hates
This month, our industry insider turns the table on themselves and their peers as they ponder what might be irritating their customers
Chapter One turns the page
As they prepare to open the new iteration of the Michelin-starred restaurant in Dublin, Mickael Viljanen and Ross Lewis outline what diners can expect
Recipes: Baltic beauties to try making at home
In Amber & Rye, her new book, food writer and storyteller Zuza Zak explores the culinary traditions of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Wine: The young Americans
Mark Independence Day today by seeking out some of California’s new generation of wine producers