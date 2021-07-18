Chef’s Table: Go up in smoke with four fiery BBQ recipes

Described as one of Europe’s most dedicated pit masters, John Relihan knows all about good barbecue. Having completed training at Jamie Oliver’s famous Fifteen restaurant and college in 2004, Relihan has maintained a close relationship with the celebrity chef throughout the years, working as head chef at Oliver’s Barbecoa BBQ restaurant in London before returning home to Ireland to start his first restaurant Holy Smoke in Cork city. Now Relihan is best known as a...