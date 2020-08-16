Chef’s Table: Four dishes from Chancery’s top chef

Tommy Butler joined the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin as executive chef in 2016. Since then, he has overseen the launch of the hotel‘s new restaurant, the Chancery Grill, as well as the Dyflin Bar and the Dyflin Garden, which were launched this summer.

Originally from Spur Hill in Cork, Tommy has more than 18 years’ experience working in the hospitality industry across Ireland, France and Australia. With its focus on signature house...