Chef’s Table: Dressing up for barbecue nights

Ready for a barbecue? We certainly are.

Andy Noonan, owner of Baste BBQ and founder of The Big Grill Festival, shares his recipe for smoke-roasted barbecued chicken and a Chimichurri, a light, zingy Argentinian dressing that works with a variety of barbecued foods.

"The key to a good Chimichurri is to have it refreshingly acidic, herbaceous and a little salty,” Noonan says. “Go easy on the oil as you want it to cut through rich...