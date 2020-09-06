Chef’s Table: A trio of treats from Ottolenghi

“I want drama in the mouth.” This is the self-declared philosophy of Israeli-English chef, restaurateur and television presenter Yotam Ottolenghi, a man who passionately believes that vegetarians are entitled to eat as well as anyone else.

“I found it appealing, the idea of celebrating vegetables or pulses without making them taste like meat, or as complements to meat, but to be what they are,” he once told an interviewer. “It does no favour...