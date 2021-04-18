Chef’s Table: A terrific taste of home

Craving wholesome Irish flavours? There’s no better man for the job than Kevin Dundon, a well-known stalwart of the country’s food scene. He has regularly featured on television programmes both here and across the pond, as well as authoring several well-loved cookbooks that highlight our amazing local produce. Although the hotel is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, Kevin and his wife hope to reopen in June – to book your stay, head to