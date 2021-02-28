Chef’s table: A tale of loaves and fishes in Stoneybatter

Dermot Staunton has had a busy lockdown. The former chef at Delahunt on Camden Street in Dublin opened a shop from his window in Stoneybatter selling Guinness bread and home-smoked salmon, gifting one loaf to an elderly or vulnerable person in his community for every two loaves sold.

The recipe for the bread and salmon appear here, along with some tasty accompaniments. Staunton will be offering specially curated food boxes in the run-up to St...