Chef’s Table: A quartet of tempting recipes for autumn

Dominique Ansel is a multi-award-winning pastry chef with bakeries in New York, London and Los Angeles. His best-known creation is the cronut, but he has also developed sweet treats like the cookie shot, the frozen s’more and the blossoming hot chocolate.
Raised in a large, working-class family in rural France, Ansel couldn‘t afford to go to college, so instead began work as a baker's apprentice at 16. There, he learned the basics –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team