Chef’s Table: A quartet of tempting recipes for autumn

Dominique Ansel is a multi-award-winning pastry chef with bakeries in New York, London and Los Angeles. His best-known creation is the cronut, but he has also developed sweet treats like the cookie shot, the frozen s’more and the blossoming hot chocolate.

Raised in a large, working-class family in rural France, Ansel couldn‘t afford to go to college, so instead began work as a baker's apprentice at 16. There, he learned the basics –...