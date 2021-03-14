Chef’s table: A Mother’s Day with the icing on top

Got some little helpers around the house? Why not make Mother’s Day extra special by embarking on a baking day with them? Here, Soraya Quigley presents two recipes from her Gluten Free Baking from the Heart recipe book.

There are 58 recipes in the collection, featuring a combination of sweet and savoury bakes plus some seasonal recipes, and all use easy-to-find ingredients from any Irish supermarket. The book is also available to purchase...