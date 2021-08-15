Cathal McBride on wine: The many marvellous sides of pinot noir

Pinot noir is a wine for all seasons. It can delight when lightly chilled in summertime heat just as much as when paired with a decadent duck cassoulet in winter.

International Pinot Noir Day takes place on August 18. While there’s more than a whiff of marketing around these events, they are not necessarily a bad idea. On the contrary, they can remind us about the wonders of a particular grape and refocus our attention...