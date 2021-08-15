Subscribe Today
Log In

Food & Wine

Cathal McBride on wine: The many marvellous sides of pinot noir

Pinot noir is a wine for all seasons, cultivated everywhere from New Zealand to Argentina, and its sheer adaptability is at the heart of its success

Cathal McBride
15th August, 2021
Cathal McBride on wine: The many marvellous sides of pinot noir
International Pinot Noir Day takes place on August 18. While there’s more than a whiff of marketing around these events, they are not necessarily a bad idea. Picture: Bloomberg

Pinot noir is a wine for all seasons. It can delight when lightly chilled in summertime heat just as much as when paired with a decadent duck cassoulet in winter.

International Pinot Noir Day takes place on August 18. While there’s more than a whiff of marketing around these events, they are not necessarily a bad idea. On the contrary, they can remind us about the wonders of a particular grape and refocus our attention...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Chef Stephen Toman and his staff in the Michelin-starred Ox restaurant on Belfast’s Oxford Street put the finishing touches to a dish. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Restaurant review: Thinking inside the Ox at a fast-moving Belfast eatery

Food & Wine Gillian Nelis 1 week ago
Aglianico: a black grape grown in the thin and hard calcareous, chalky crust found at around 50cm under the limestone soils in areas such as Basilicata. Picture: Getty

Wine: The power and the glory of Puglia

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 week ago
Andrew Rudd of Medley.ie: ‘You don’t want to be slaving over a hot stove while your friends are there, so try to get as much stuff done in advance as possible.’ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Make yourself at home: turn your house into a haven of hospitality

Food & Wine Arlene Harris 1 week ago
Pair a chilled white with fresh fish and dream of sunny days on sandy beaches with a backdrop of turquoise sea. Picture: Getty

Sea food, drink wine: the best bottles to pair with fish dishes

Food & Wine Mick O'Connell 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1