Boxing clever: How Temple Garner brought fine dining home
The founder of San Lorenzo’s restaurant and the Back to Dine meal box on learning to love French food and why he’s ditching early bird menus
When the dust settles on the pandemic, the restaurant scene in Dublin is likely to look very different. For Temple Garner, the 52-year-old chef and owner of San Lorenzo’s on South Great George’s Street, the future will be about providing a better overall restaurant experience.
Garner opened his restaurant in 2011, and when he gets to open his doors again later this year, he anticipates making major changes to his business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chef’s Table: Dressing up for barbecue nights
Andy Noonan, owner of Baste BBQ and founder of the Big Grill Festival, shares a recipe for Chimichurri and reveals the secret to perfectly grilled chicken
The Secret Restaurateur: We are clearly past the stage where full closures are justified
This month, our business owner is seeking direction on the plan to reopen
Recipes: Make a French connection
We may not be able to travel to France at the moment, but these recipes by Sarah Hughes and John Carty of the Howth Castle Cookery School will transport you there