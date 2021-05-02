Bitesize: your guide to what’s hot in food and drink this month

Sweet treats by the sea

Beat a path to Kilkee in Co Clare this summer, where the couple behind Holly’s Café are serving up coffee, cakes and stunning-looking desserts. Holly Kelliher and Jon Butler have worked in The Ritz in London and The Oak Room at Adare Manor, and that pedigree is evident in their inaugural dessert selection.

Expect the likes of pistachio macarons filled with chocolate ganache and raspberry...