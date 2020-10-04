BiteSize: Your guide to all things hot in food and drinks this month

Pizza the action
Congratulations to Eugene and Ronan Greaney, better known as The Dough Bros, whose Galway pizzeria came in 21st in the Top 50 Pizza (Europe) awards for 2020. They’re currently serving up pizzas in their restaurant on Middle Street, as well as in O’Connell’s Bar on Eyre Square, but are also delivering kits nationwide.
A kit with all the ingredients for three pizzas is €35 at thedoughbros.ie....
