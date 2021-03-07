Bitesize: Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month

Wine and dine

Anna Haugh, the Irish chef who runs Myrtle restaurant in London, and sommelier Cathryn Bell, are the latest food industry figures to team up with Temple Garner of San Lorenzo’s in Dublin for the Back to Dine project. The venture involves Garner pairing with chefs to devise a fine dining ‘dinner in a box’; the previous two boxes have been produced with London chef Yann Florio, and Galway’s JP McMahon....