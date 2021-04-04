Bitesize: Your guide to all things hot in food and drink this month

Moonlight, bottled

Lesley Gracie, the woman who created Hendrick’s gin - and in doing so kickstarted the renaissance of the spirit formerly known as mother’s ruin - reckons her latest creation, Hendrick’s Lunar, should be enjoyed very simply.

“I like to drink it with sparkling water and a garnish of cucumber,” she says. “For me, tonic can sometimes be a little overpowering. With water, the flavours of...