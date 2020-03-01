Bite Size: the week in food

Go foraging in the docklands

Foraged and fermented ingredients are the focus of a special dinner on March 28 in Stack A, the restaurant at Urban Brewing in the north Dublin docklands. Head chef Dan Keane, who will serve up a six-course menu paired with matching beers, says that using these ingredients allows him to experiment with different flavours.

“We have so many options in Ireland available locally to replace things that we import...