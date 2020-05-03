Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bite Size: the week in food

Your guide to what’s going on in Ireland’s culinary scene

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
3rd May, 2020
5
Niall Davidson, head chef at Alta, with a wild garlic pasta dish. Picture: Bryan Meade

Get in the mood for garlic

It‘s wild garlic season again, and if you’re lucky enough to live within two kilometres of where it‘s growing, you can combine some harvesting with your daily walk. We‘ll be featuring a series of recipes made with wild garlic over the next few weeks.

Today, we kick off with this delicious pasta dish from Niall Davidson, Hugh Higgins and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A new flame: bring the best out of your barbecue

One of Ireland’s top chefs offers his tasty tips and solutions for making your barbecue go with a bang

Josef Cervenka | 5 hours ago

Get creative in the kitchen

Be it sweet treats or savoury recipes, eight-year-old Grace Marr loves cooking them all, and reckons you will really enjoy these

Grace Marr | 1 week ago

Cooking can be child’s play

From treats that are as fluffy as a cloud to cakes for very special occasions, these young chefs have some great recipes to share with you

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago