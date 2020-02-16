Can you kefir?
A dish on the new menu in the Catalina restaurant in the Lough Erne resort in Co Fermanagh has an unusual garnish – a kefir purée. The seared Lisdergan lamb rump also comes with fermented black garlic, confit leek and a port jus. Head chef Noel McMeel found inspiration for the purée in his childhood.
“I grew up on a country farm and loved helping to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team