Can you kefir?

A dish on the new menu in the Catalina restaurant in the Lough Erne resort in Co Fermanagh has an unusual garnish – a kefir purée. The seared Lisdergan lamb rump also comes with fermented black garlic, confit leek and a port jus. Head chef Noel McMeel found inspiration for the purée in his childhood.

“I grew up on a country farm and loved helping to...