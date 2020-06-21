Say cheese please in Dublin

Cheese, olives, charcuterie, pizza-making kits, olive oils and cannoli – if the availability of lots of delicious things like that doesn‘t have you beating a path to a new shop in Dublin, I don’t know what will.

The trio behind the venture are Toby and Jenny Rose Simmonds from Toons Bridge Dairy in Cork, and Vanessa Clarke of the Good Food Store in Dublin.