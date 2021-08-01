Food on the Edge is back this October, in a new venue and with a new format that will also be streamed live. It’s taking place at the Airfield Estate in Dundrum in south Dublin on October 18 and 19, with social gastronomy as the theme. “Social gastronomy is a term that encapsulates caring for food in a more holistic and total manner. It is the creation of a network of like-minded chefs and hospitality...