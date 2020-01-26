Bite Size: a round-up of what’s happening on the culinary scene

A winemakers’ dinner in Ashford Castle, a chef swap in Kenmare and the country’s first Tiki bar are all on the menu

If you’re in the market for a luxurious post Valentine’s break, Ashford Castle in Cong in Co Mayo may have just the event for you. Meghan Markle’s favourite wine, the Tignanello made on the Antinori estate in Tuscany, is the focus of the castle’s first winemakers’ dinner of 2020....