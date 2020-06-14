Sample some virtually good cocktails
Oisin Davis of Great Irish Beverages has teamed up with the Celtic Whiskey Shop to launch the Cocktail Tour, a delivery and online tutorial service. Every week, he will pick two different cocktails from around the world and show you how to make them via a Zoom call.
For €42.50, including deliver to anywhere on the island of Ireland, you‘ll get a package with all the mixing equipment,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team