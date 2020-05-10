Shake up your beverage rotation with Bar 1661
In the year since it opened, Bar 1661 on Capel Street has earned a reputation as one of Dublin’s most innovative cocktail bars. We may not be able to visit it at the minute, but owner Dave Mulligan is now bringing the bar to us by launching a range of pre-batched cocktails.
There are eight varieties to choose from, including aviation, boulevardier and margarita, and...
