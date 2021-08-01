Big fish in the wee county

You probably wouldn’t guess it from his surname, but Kian Louët-Feisser regards himself as Louth to his core. But this son of an Indonesian-born father and a Londoner mother was never meant to grow up in Ireland’s smallest county.

“My parents, Peter and Anna, planned to sail the world in the 1960s,” he says. “They left England, where they were living at the time, in a wooden yacht that...