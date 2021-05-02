Beer: Roll out the barrel
Innovative beer and spirit companies are coming together to create intriguing and unique barrel-aged beers
The merest mention of barrels in Ireland will inevitably bring whiskey to mind. However, it wasn’t that long ago that barrels were as intertwined with beer as they tend to be with our national spirit.
Bars up and down the land would have been sold wooden casks of beer that the publicans would serve their stouts and ales from. Technology soon caught up though, and beers were put into steel kegs before the...
