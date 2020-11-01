Baking Ireland’s best bread through a pandemic

It seems like everyone and their mother has been making sourdough this year. But while lockdown has pushed this particular form of bread to new heights of popularity, for William Despard it’s been part of his daily life for years.

Fifteen years ago, Despard abandoned a successful career as an engineer to buy the Bretzel Bakery in Portobello in Dublin, which was first established in 1870 in what was then the city’s Jewish...