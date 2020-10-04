Baking: Croiss your heart to make delicious pastries

Plain, chocolate or almond: generally, this is about as much choice you get when it comes to croissants.

Argentinean couple Mariano Tejada and Melisa Sisterna are out to change that with Medialuna, their new baking business. “Medialuna is what we call a type of croissant back home,” Tejada says. “It translates as half-moon, from the crescent shape.”

After studying culinary arts and working as a head chef in Argentina, Tejada came...