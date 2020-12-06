A taste of the Manor

Sometimes the ambience of a room generates memories of another age. This is certainly true of The Oak Room, the principal fine dining room at Adare Manor.

This is the handsome room where the Earls of Dunraven dined with family and friends in centuries past. Dining in The Oak Room today encapsulates Adare Manor’s commitment to absolute excellence. Just two years after it opened, it became the first restaurant in Co Limerick to win a...