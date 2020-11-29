Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

The Dublin wine outlet has brought out its latest gift catalogue just in time for Christmas

29th November, 2020
The Corkscrew’s Deluxe Sommelier Selection contains a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir

Terrific everyday wines, New World icons, established classics – you’ll find them all in The Corkscrew Wine Merchants Gift Catalogue. Originally founded in 1978, The Corkscrew is now based on Chatham Street in Dublin, where three generations man the store. A perfect gift for the festive season would be its Deluxe Sommelier Selection , a six-bottle case containing a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir, plus a recipe...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Packed with pleasures: our favourite luxury gift hampers this year

Hotels, distilleries, artisan food shops, design houses and more have boxed up some of their best delights for maximum ease of gifting. Check them out here

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Give the gift of grapes this Christmas

Not certain what your favourite wine enthusiast might enjoy as a festive present? We’ve asked the experts for you

Cathal McBride | 1 day ago

Restaurant review: Home comforts as Sabongi and Viljanen deliver the goods

Restaurateur Niall Sabongi and his chef pal Mickael Viljanen have teamed up to start a seafood home delivery service, with delicious results

Gillian Nelis | 1 week ago