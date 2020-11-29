A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

Terrific everyday wines, New World icons, established classics – you’ll find them all in The Corkscrew Wine Merchants Gift Catalogue. Originally founded in 1978, The Corkscrew is now based on Chatham Street in Dublin, where three generations man the store. A perfect gift for the festive season would be its Deluxe Sommelier Selection , a six-bottle case containing a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir, plus a recipe...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team