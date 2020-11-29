A cornucopia of wine delights from the Corkscrew

Terrific everyday wines, New World icons, established classics – you’ll find them all in The Corkscrew Wine Merchants Gift Catalogue. Originally founded in 1978, The Corkscrew is now based on Chatham Street in Dublin, where three generations man the store. A perfect gift for the festive season would be its Deluxe Sommelier Selection , a six-bottle case containing a Burgundy, a Sancerre, Brut champagne, a rioja, a chianti and a pinot noir, plus a recipe...