Well holy cod! Irish foodtech start-up to raise $3m to develop plant-based fish fillet

Sea and Believe, the foodtech start-up which is developing a range of plant-based seafood, has secured commitments for over half of a planned $3 million fundraise, with Sean O’Sullivan’s SOSV among the backers.

The fundraising effort comes as the company is working on what it believes may be the first plant-based whole cod fillet to flake like real fish. Formerly called Plantruption, the firm was set up by Jennifer O’Brien, who uses...