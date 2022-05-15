Well holy cod! Irish foodtech start-up to raise $3m to develop plant-based fish fillet
Sea and Believe has been participating in IndieBio, an accelerator programme founded by tech veteran Sean O’Sullivan
Sea and Believe, the foodtech start-up which is developing a range of plant-based seafood, has secured commitments for over half of a planned $3 million fundraise, with Sean O’Sullivan’s SOSV among the backers.
The fundraising effort comes as the company is working on what it believes may be the first plant-based whole cod fillet to flake like real fish. Formerly called Plantruption, the firm was set up by Jennifer O’Brien, who uses...
