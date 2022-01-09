Restaurant review: A tempting taste of Italy in deepest Dún Laoghaire
The menu at Oliveto at Haddington House is a happy mix of delicious and succulent small plates
Oliveto
Haddington House, 9-12 Haddington Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
01-2801810, haddingtonhouse.ie
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Chef’s Table: Feed the family with fresh flavours
These delicious dishes come from Brian and Tara Beattie, the couple behind well-known catering company The Caterers. Their top-notch service and high-quality food have made them hugely popular for weddings and events, as they have a passion for seasonal, local ingredients and restaurant-quality food. For more information, see thecaterers.ie
Restaurant review: The simple pleasure of finding a hidden treasure
Lennan’s Yard is still finding its feet, but Ryan Bell’s deftly-handled menu more than makes up for a lack of online information
Interview: Kevin Thornton, chef
Chef Kevin Thornton has moved from running his Michelin-starred Thornton’s restaurant to, now, cheffing for private parties, giving masterclasses and mentoring the next culinary generation. He talks to Alex Meehan