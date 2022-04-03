Red C poll: Only 37% of consumers would pay more for sustainably produced food
Figure flies in face of poll’s other finding that 62% of Irish people believe the sustainability and provenance of food is important
Only a third of Irish consumers are willing to pay slightly more for sustainably produced food, despite a clear majority claiming that food sustainability is important to them, new figures have shown.
Research carried out by Red C, and commissioned by KPMG, shows almost two thirds (62 per cent) of Irish consumers believe the sustainability and provenance of food is important. Yet just 37 per cent of consumers said they would be willing to pay...
