Subscribe Today
Log In

Food

Red C poll: Only 37% of consumers would pay more for sustainably produced food

Figure flies in face of poll’s other finding that 62% of Irish people believe the sustainability and provenance of food is important

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
3rd April, 2022
Red C poll: Only 37% of consumers would pay more for sustainably produced food
Just 37 per cent of respondents in the Red C poll said they would be willing to pay extra for more sustainably produced food. Picture: Stockfood

Only a third of Irish consumers are willing to pay slightly more for sustainably produced food, despite a clear majority claiming that food sustainability is important to them, new figures have shown.

Research carried out by Red C, and commissioned by KPMG, shows almost two thirds (62 per cent) of Irish consumers believe the sustainability and provenance of food is important. Yet just 37 per cent of consumers said they would be willing to pay...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Forest Avenue Deli and Wine Bar, Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4: beat a path to its door without delay. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: At Forest Avenue, a fruitful forage delivers a full range of fabulous flavours

Food and Wine Gillian Nelis
Mickael Viljanen, who previously won two stars for The Greenhouse on Dawson Street, took over Chapter One last summer after Ross Lewis, its founder, stepped back from the stove.

Four Dublin restaurants awarded Michelin Stars

Food Jordan Mooney
Craft restaurant in Harold’s Cross in Dublin 6W: the restaurant has been enlarged and revamped and continues to serve great food. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: Yeung’s art runs free in Harold’s Cross

Food Gillian Nelis
Hasu Izakaya Restaurant in Greystones, Co Wicklow: an izakaya is ‘a sort of hybrid’ between a pub and a restaurant, ‘like a gastropub’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Restaurant review: A very Japanese welcome in the north of Wicklow

Food Gillian Nelis

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1