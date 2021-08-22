New owner of Taste of Dublin hopes to ‘reimagine’ food festival
Roger Duggan, who acquired the event in May 2020, says that ‘we're probably the only large event happening this year’
The new owner of Taste of Dublin, the outdoor food festival, has said it could be the only such large event to take place this year amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
Roger Duggan, festival director and chief executive of Equinox events, which acquired Taste of Dublin in May 2020, said that it had been challenging to get to the point where the festival could take place.
“We're probably the only large event happening this year,” he told...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ex-Dragon O’Sullivan says eating meat will be a ‘premium’ luxury within decades
The US-based venture capitalist has predicted that animal agriculture will be unsupportable in the medium term, necessitating a shift to plant-based solutions
The New Wave
Food&Wine Magazine resident chef Domini Kemp serves up four deliciously achievable summer plates
Chef’s Table: Bake it cheesy this summer
Whether you prefer yours baked, set or layered for double trouble, pastry chef Louise Lennox has a cheesecake to suit all tastes. For more from Louise, follow her on Twitter at @LouiseLennox_
Sustainable food start-up Harvest Day raises €150k with veggie box venture
Food industry veterans Dermot Murphy and Dave O’Donoghue put €75,000 each into firm which delivers vegetable boxes sourced from local Irish farms