New owner of Taste of Dublin hopes to ‘reimagine’ food festival

Roger Duggan, who acquired the event in May 2020, says that ‘we're probably the only large event happening this year’

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
22nd August, 2021
New owner of Taste of Dublin hopes to ‘reimagine’ food festival
Roger Duggan, festival director for Taste of Dublin, said it has been a challenge to make sure the festival could take place. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The new owner of Taste of Dublin, the outdoor food festival, has said it could be the only such large event to take place this year amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Roger Duggan, festival director and chief executive of Equinox events, which acquired Taste of Dublin in May 2020, said that it had been challenging to get to the point where the festival could take place.

“We're probably the only large event happening this year,” he told...

