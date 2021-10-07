Subscribe Today
Mark Goodman acquires Bunalun Organic for undiscloused sum

The food brand was founded in 1999 and achieved revenues of approximately €22 million last year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
7th October, 2021
Bunalun, the Irish organic food brand, is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow. Picture: Bunalun

Bellingham Capital, an agri-business investment fund founded by Mark Goodman, announced the acquisition of National Organics, owner of the Bunalun organic brand.

Bunalun, which is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow, achieved revenues of approximately €22 million in 2020. The company was first founded in 1999 and employs 43 people.

Kieran Dunne, the company’s co-founder, will remain in his role as managing director.

