Mark Goodman acquires Bunalun Organic for undisclosed sum
The food brand was founded in 1999 and achieved revenues of approximately €22 million last year
Bellingham Capital, an agri-business investment fund founded by Mark Goodman, announced the acquisition of National Organics, owner of the Bunalun organic brand.
Bunalun, which is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow, achieved revenues of approximately €22 million in 2020. The company was first founded in 1999 and employs 43 people.
Kieran Dunne, the company’s co-founder, will remain in his role as managing director.
