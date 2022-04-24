Subscribe Today
Log In

Food

Jordan Mooney on dining out: Happening upon a hidden gem in the heart of Dublin 2

Margadh RHA on Ely Place offers one of the most well-curated and well-priced tasting menus on offer in the capital

Jordan Mooney
24th April, 2022
Jordan Mooney on dining out: Happening upon a hidden gem in the heart of Dublin 2
Margadh at the RHA in Dublin 2 has managed to master the art of both small plates and reasonably priced tasting menus in a way that would make even the most possessive diner willing to hand over some morsels in a fair exchange. Picture: Fergal Phillips

While I love wine bars and sharing plates, they’re a curious addition to our dining scene, as Irish people inherently don’t seem to want to share their plates. We order what we want and scoff it without fighting off our fellow diners. It’s a big part of why, I believe, that many tapas-style restaurants, with some notable exceptions, haven’t been hugely successful here: Irish people just don’t like to share....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pasta dishes are the perfect combination of rusticity and refinement, which goes with a wide variety of wines

Cathal McBride: Choosing a wine to go with pasta? First, you need to consider the sauce

Food Cathal McBride
‘The room is as stylish as you’d expect from the Bereens . . . They may be more than a few years in the game, but they’ve still got that magic touch, and this partnership with Hannigan is positively spellbinding.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gillian Nelis on dining out: Orwell Road takes us from the sublime to the dirty delicious

Food Gillian Nelis
Bigfan on 16 Aungier Street in Dublin 2: bring a crowd and grab a table, so you can enjoy all that the restaurant’s well-curated menu has to offer. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Jordan Mooney on dining out: Bigfan offers a marvellous and well-curated Asian menu

Food Jordan Mooney
Slow-roasted shoulder of lamb with roasted potatoes and vegetables. Picture: Barry Murphy Photography

Chef’s Table: Slow-roasted lamb and pavlova with lemon curd by Mark Treacy, new head chef at Sheen Falls

Food Jordan Mooney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1