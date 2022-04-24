Jordan Mooney on dining out: Happening upon a hidden gem in the heart of Dublin 2
Margadh RHA on Ely Place offers one of the most well-curated and well-priced tasting menus on offer in the capital
While I love wine bars and sharing plates, they’re a curious addition to our dining scene, as Irish people inherently don’t seem to want to share their plates. We order what we want and scoff it without fighting off our fellow diners. It’s a big part of why, I believe, that many tapas-style restaurants, with some notable exceptions, haven’t been hugely successful here: Irish people just don’t like to share....
