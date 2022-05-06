Subscribe Today
Log In

Food

Jordan Mooney on dining out: At Overends Kitchen, locally sourced ingredients are taken to a new level

The restaurant on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum offers a country feel in one of Dublin’s busiest suburbs

Jordan Mooney
6th May, 2022
Jordan Mooney on dining out: At Overends Kitchen, locally sourced ingredients are taken to a new level
Overends Kitchen on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum: an oasis with gorgeous grounds, a 38-acre working farm, shop, market and restaurant. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dundrum is something of a peculiar suburb, in that many flock to the shopping centre – especially the huge new Brown Thomas outlet – but ignore Dundrum village proper.

Airfield Estate, which is about a five-minute walk from Dundrum Town Centre, is a veritable oasis; once you venture through the gates, you wouldn’t believe you’re still in Dublin. With gorgeous grounds, a 38-acre working farm, farm shop, market and more, this little pocket of peace...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Orange-scented meringues with berry compote

Chef’s Table: Edward Hayden’s sugar-free banana bread, orange-scented meringues and baked apple cake

Food Edward Hayden
Sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia, a recipe from expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery

Chef’s Table: Patrick Ryan’s sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia

Food Jordan Mooney
Margadh at the RHA in Dublin 2 has managed to master the art of both small plates and reasonably priced tasting menus in a way that would make even the most possessive diner willing to hand over some morsels in a fair exchange. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Jordan Mooney on dining out: Happening upon a hidden gem in the heart of Dublin 2

Food Jordan Mooney
Pasta dishes are the perfect combination of rusticity and refinement, which goes with a wide variety of wines

Cathal McBride: Choosing a wine to go with pasta? First, you need to consider the sauce

Food Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1