Jordan Mooney on dining out: At Overends Kitchen, locally sourced ingredients are taken to a new level
The restaurant on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum offers a country feel in one of Dublin’s busiest suburbs
Dundrum is something of a peculiar suburb, in that many flock to the shopping centre – especially the huge new Brown Thomas outlet – but ignore Dundrum village proper.
Airfield Estate, which is about a five-minute walk from Dundrum Town Centre, is a veritable oasis; once you venture through the gates, you wouldn’t believe you’re still in Dublin. With gorgeous grounds, a 38-acre working farm, farm shop, market and more, this little pocket of peace...
