Gillian Nelis on dining out: Orwell Road takes us from the sublime to the dirty delicious

In Orwell Road, the new restaurant on, er, Orwell Road in Dublin 6, I am experiencing what can only be described as a serious dose of wine envy.

At the table next to us, Marc Bereen is uncorking a bottle of Irish winemaker Róisín Curley’s 2018 Saint-Romain Chardonnay (€95) for a couple who clearly know how to make the best of a rainy Sunday. “You can bring me back here and buy me a bottle for...