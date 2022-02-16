Four Dublin restaurants awarded Michelin Stars

Four Irish restaurants have been awarded new accolades by the Michelin guide.

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen on Parnell Square in Dublin went straight into the guide with two stars. Viljanen, who previously won two stars for The Greenhouse on Dawson Street, took over Chapter One last summer after Ross Lewis, its founder, stepped back from the stove.

Viljanen is known for his attention to detail and intricate dishes that highlight French techniques, Scandi style...