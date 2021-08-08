Subscribe Today
Ex-Dragon O’Sullivan says eating meat will be a ‘premium’ luxury within decades

The US-based venture capitalist has predicted that animal agriculture will be unsupportable in the medium term, necessitating a shift to plant-based solutions

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
8th August, 2021
Sean O’Sullivan, the venture capitalist and former Dragon’s Den star, said he knows that what he is predicting “sounds crazy”, but that this was not a deterrent.

Eating meat will be a luxury that people will have to pay a “huge premium” for within the next two decades, Sean O’Sullivan, the venture capitalist and former Dragon’s Den star, has said.

O’Sullivan, whose global venture capital fund SOSV has more than 1,000 portfolio companies and more than $1 billion in assets under management, said he knows that what he is predicting “sounds crazy”, but that this was...

