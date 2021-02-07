EU review of red meat promotion ‘set to harm Irish food sector’
IFA president Tim Cullinan says the country’s beef farmers will suffer if their produce is not marketed around the world
The European Union has launched a review of the money it spends on promoting red meat to shoppers, in what is being viewed as a significant blow for Ireland’s agri-food sector.
The review was announced last week as part of the EU’s new €4 billion Beating Cancer plan, which aims to boost prevention of the disease, as well as improving early detection and treatment and increasing patients’ quality of life.
