Cost inflation ranked as top threat to growth in Irish food sector
A PwC survey administered in conjunction with Love Irish Food found that more than 75% of SMEs do not think the economy will improve over the next year
More than 75 per cent of Irish SMEs think the Irish economy will not improve in the coming year and 42 per cent believe it will decline. Just 24 per cent, meanwhile, think the Irish economy will improve, down from 65 per cent in 2021.
This year’s Irish SME Food Barometer, compiled by PwC in conjunction with Love Irish Food, the promotional body, found that more than half (52 per cent) of 68 different small-to-medium food enterprises, surveyed between...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Well holy cod! Irish foodtech start-up to raise $3m to develop plant-based fish fillet
Sea and Believe has been participating in IndieBio, an accelerator programme founded by tech veteran Sean O’Sullivan
Jordan Mooney on dining out: At Overends Kitchen, locally sourced ingredients are taken to a new level
The restaurant on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum offers a country feel in one of Dublin’s busiest suburbs
Chef’s Table: Edward Hayden’s sugar-free banana bread, orange-scented meringues and baked apple cake
The man behind the Edward Hayden School of Cookery in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny shares four lighter desserts for you to enjoy this week
Chef’s Table: Patrick Ryan’s sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia
This week, expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery in Co Wicklow offers up a delicious recipe for bread together with a tasty relish