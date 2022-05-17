Subscribe Today
Log In

Food

Cost inflation ranked as top threat to growth in Irish food sector

A PwC survey administered in conjunction with Love Irish Food found that more than 75% of SMEs do not think the economy will improve over the next year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
17th May, 2022
Cost inflation ranked as top threat to growth in Irish food sector
From left: Kieran Rumley, Love Irish Food executive director; Owen McFeely, director, PwC Retail and Consumer Practice and Mary Sadlier, Coole Swan and director, Love Irish Food.

More than 75 per cent of Irish SMEs think the Irish economy will not improve in the coming year and 42 per cent believe it will decline. Just 24 per cent, meanwhile, think the Irish economy will improve, down from 65 per cent in 2021.

This year’s Irish SME Food Barometer, compiled by PwC in conjunction with Love Irish Food, the promotional body, found that more than half (52 per cent) of 68 different small-to-medium food enterprises, surveyed between...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jennifer O’Brien, founder, Sea and Believe: ‘We are confident about meeting our target’

Well holy cod! Irish foodtech start-up to raise $3m to develop plant-based fish fillet

Food Charlie Taylor
Overends Kitchen on the Airfield Estate in Dundrum: an oasis with gorgeous grounds, a 38-acre working farm, shop, market and restaurant. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Jordan Mooney on dining out: At Overends Kitchen, locally sourced ingredients are taken to a new level

Food Jordan Mooney
Orange-scented meringues with berry compote

Chef’s Table: Edward Hayden’s sugar-free banana bread, orange-scented meringues and baked apple cake

Food Edward Hayden
Sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia, a recipe from expert baker Patrick Ryan of the Firehouse Bakery

Chef’s Table: Patrick Ryan’s sundried tomato, roast pepper and caramelised red onion focaccia

Food Jordan Mooney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1