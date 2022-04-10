Chef’s Table: Slow-roasted lamb and pavlova with lemon curd by Mark Treacy, new head chef at Sheen Falls

There are few more spectacular settings in which to enjoy a meal than at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, Co Kerry, which allows its fine-dining guests spectacular views of the tumbling Sheen Waterfalls. Now comes a new string to the five-star Relais and Chateaux hotel’s bow, as it welcomes new executive head chef Mark Treacy to the Falls Restaurant. Originally from Co Clare, Treacy previously worked in Dromoland Castle, L’Ecrivain, the Greenhouse and the Wild...